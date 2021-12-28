Debt-crippled Evergrande vows to deliver homes

BEIJING, Dec 27: Embattled Chinese firm Evergrande will deliver almost four times the number of housing units to buyers in December than in the previous three months, its chairman said, as the real estate behemoth grapples with massive debts.

Evergrande -- drowning in $300 billion in liabilities -- has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after becoming ensnared in Beijing's deleveraging crackdown on the bloated property sector.

But the group -- which officially defaulted on a major bond payment this month -- has insisted it will be able to complete tens of thousands of units and pay off some debts.

"Since the company's troubles began, we delivered fewer than 10,000 units in September, October and November," chairman Hui Ka Yan -- known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin -- told a company meeting Sunday evening, according to a post on Evergrande's official WeChat account.

"There are only five days left this month, we must charge full steam ahead to guarantee the delivery of 39,000 units this month." The new homes are across 115 developments, he said.

"Absolutely nobody at Evergrande is allowed to 'lie flat'," Hui added, referring to an internet slang term for "slacking off" popular among young people.

In recent months, the company has repeatedly said it will finish its unfinished projects and deliver them to buyers in a desperate bid to salvage its debts, despite having missed a payment of more than $1.2 billion earlier this month.

Earlier struggles to pay suppliers and contractors due to the debt crisis led to sustained protests from homebuyers and investors at the group's Shenzhen headquarters in September. AFP






















