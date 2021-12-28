Video
Migrants in UAE to invest in BD automobile market

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Correspondent

UAE-based Bangladeshi auto parts traders and auto service providers are planning to invest in setting up a number of parts manufacturing plants in Bangladesh's fast-growing US$4.42 billion automotive industry.
Representatives of the UAE-based auto parts re-sellers and owners of auto service centres expressed their desire to set up auto parts manufacturing plants in Bangladesh at a recent meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BAAMA).
BAAMA was led at the meeting by BAAMA President Matlub Ahmad, President of BAAMA and BAAMA General-Secretary Mohammad Ali Deen, says a press release.
Bangladeshi traders dominate the UAE's automotive aftermarket sector, especially the used auto spare parts market. They are involved in the imports, wholesale, retail, servicing and re-export of the auto parts sector while a large number of them also owns auto electric service centres, garages that takes care of all types of auto servicing and repairs.
Non-resident Bangladeshis own more than 5,000 businesses in the auto service and trading sector spread across some of the key industrial areas, such as Musaffah Industrial Area in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Industrial Area, Sharjah Industrial Area, Ajman Industrial Area as well as in certain areas of Dubai, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.
These businesses employ more than 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled professionals who have the complete know-how of maintenance, repair, knock-down, overhaul and re-assembly of various models and brands.
Abdul Matlub Ahmad led a delegation of BAAMA Executive Committee at a seminar organised by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) at Dubai Expo 2020 and to invite UAE businesses to invest in Bangladesh's growing automotive industry - where the manufacturing and assembly plants rely mostly on imported auto parts.
The annual automobile market in Bangladesh is around US$2.35 billion while annual parts and components market is estimated to be more than US$2.05 billion, according to a research report. More than 4.7 million vehicles are currently registered in Bangladesh of which more than 60 percent are Japanese brands while Indian brands represent 25 percent.
Of the 4.7 million registered vehicles, 66 percent are two-wheelers that have been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 percent over the last five years. Bangladeshi automobile assemblers and manufacturers import 35 percent of the parts from China and 30 percent from India, the report shows.
Mohammad Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman of BIDA, said, "Bangladesh Government is keen to develop the automobile industry to diversify export earnings. The Government has issued Automotive Industry Development Policy, 2020 - recently that will help re-structure the industry and help it grow exponentially in the next few years.
"Due to the growing buying power of Bangladeshi consumers, more and more people will buy cars in line with the change in their lifestyle. Increased public mobility is putting pressure on the infrastructure.
That's why Bangladesh government in investing heavily in expanding roads, highways and building large bridges and tunnels to support the economic growth.
Mohin Uddin, a leading member of the group and Chairman of Dubai Royal Group and Sufi Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of Proton Automobiles and PHP Group  also spoke.


