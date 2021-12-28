

NBR proposes to upgrade land port infra facilities

On December 22, the NBR submitted the proposal to the Planning Commission (PC) for approval. The project titled Integrated Trade Facilitation Development under South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Cooperation Development Program with an estimated cost of Tk 314 crore.

Of this cost, Tk 51 crore will come from the government exchequer while the remaining Tk 263 crore will come from the Asian Development Bank at long-term low interest rate.

SASEC is a partnership regional development programme through road connectivity of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Under the sub-regional cooperation, various infrastructure projects are being implemented including infrastructure of Akhaura Land Port of Brahmanbaria, Sonamasjid Land Port of Chapainawabganj and Tamabil Land Port of Sylhet.

In addition, modern customs houses, warehouses, laboratories and regional training centers will be built. NBR officials hope the implementation of the five-year project might begin in January 2022 and to be completed by March 2026.

NBR member (customs audit, modernisation and international trade) Zakia Sultana told The Daily Observer that the main objective of the project was to facilitate international trade and commerce among the South Asians countries. It would play pivotal role in maintaining a smooth supply chain among the neighboring countries at a low cost, she said. .

She said, 'preliminary project proposal has been presented to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for approval.'

Land ports account for a panoply of imports and exports to and from India while aging infrastructure is a bar to improve bilateral trade. Through the proposed project, port buildings, roads and other necessary infrastructure will be constructed.

India is using several ports in Bangladesh to facilitate the movement of goods from one state to another. Bangladesh also has imports and exports with Myanmar using land border.

In addition, Nepal is planning to use Bangladesh's ports to transport goods by road. Bangladesh has signed a preferential trade agreement with Bhutan to this end.















