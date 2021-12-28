BSIC to train up accountants on book keeping, accounting

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation's (BSIC) Training Institute has organized a week-long training course on 'Book Keeping and Accounting' for managers, officers or interested entrepreneurs working in different organizations of the country.

This information was given at a press release sent from BSIC on Sunday. It said that this training course has been formulated in accordance with the internationally recognized modules for those who want to work in an industry or build a business.

The purpose of the training course is to increase the knowledge and skills of an accountant, business owner or those interested in building a career in accounting and to improve net profit and business financial analysis by making accurate decisions including accounting error prevention and enabling financial statement acceptance.

Participants in the course will be involved in financial transaction analysis, debit and credit assessment procedures, debit, credit and journal voucher preparation, vouchers in cash-bank books and general and sub-ledger accounting, rewamil, profit-loss calculation and balance sheet preparation, budgeting and learn about budget control, bank reconciliation, incorrect correction of entries and VAT and tax accounting.

The training course will run from 2 to 6 January. The BSCIC's training institute trained over 50,000 trainees and potential entrepreneurs since 1985. The training course can be attended in person and virtually (online).

The course fee for participants who wish to participate in person has been fixed at Tk2000.00 and for online participants at Tk1000.00

Upon successful completion of the course, potential eligible participants will be assisted to obtain a loan from BSCIC's own funds and employment bank. Along with that industrial registration will be given.























