BD surpasses China, Vietnam, Indonesia in RMG export growth

The growth rate of RMG exports of Bangladesh to United States of America has surpassed that of China, Vietnam and Indonesia in the first 10 months of 2021.

According to US Department of Commerce, Bangladesh's export earnings from the US increased by 27 percent during January to October compared to the same months last year. During the period the China's export growth was 25 percent, Vietnam's 14 percent and Indonesia's 10 percent.

In fact, the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) of the Department of Commerce shows Bangladesh, the third largest exporter of garments to the United States, earned 5.7 billion dollars from apparel export to the US market in the Jan-Oct period.

According to textile industry insiders, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a sharp decline in China's production of readymade garments.

Besides, the production has also been disrupted in Vietnam and Indonesia. As a result, garment manufacturers in Bangladesh have received additional work orders.

Meanwhile Bangladesh exporters have demanded alternative options to break the 'cartel' of owners of inland container depots (ICDs) that handle most of the country's outbound cargo as the latter 'unilaterally' raise charges, making export costlier. They want a provision for the setting up of export-container freight stations (CFS) into the draft private ICD policy.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), in a recent letter to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), requested allowing forwarders, warehouse owners and any business group to set up a CFS to facilitate outbound trade.

The country's 19 ICDs recently hiked charges by 23 per cent citing fuel price rise through a much-contended government decision.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan wrote that CFSs owned by forwarders or warehouse companies are needed to process the export cargoes while ICDs are established to handle export-import and many other multifarious activities.

ICD is a dry-port whereas CFS and off-docks are its parts, he wrote. Goods are stuffed and un-stuffed in the containers inside the CFSs while ICDs handle many other jobs.

In India, the letter said, there are over 2,000 CFSs to facilitate its export industry.

Exporters' trucks sometimes wait for nearly three days to load or unload cargo and they pay demurrage to trucks for their extra stay, he said.

The existing ICDs lack adequate equipment and are located very close to the port area. The port authority now decided that new ICDs can only be set up 20 kilometres away from the port area. Hassan said the new ICDs cannot compete with the existing ones due to their establishment cost and distance from the seaport.







