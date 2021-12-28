Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD surpasses China, Vietnam, Indonesia in RMG export growth

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Business Correspondent

The growth rate of RMG exports of Bangladesh to United States of America has surpassed that of China, Vietnam and Indonesia in the first 10 months of 2021.
According to US Department of Commerce, Bangladesh's export earnings from the US increased by 27 percent during January to October compared to the same months last year. During the period the China's export growth was 25 percent, Vietnam's 14 percent and Indonesia's 10 percent.
In fact, the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) of the Department of Commerce shows Bangladesh, the third largest exporter of garments to the United States, earned 5.7 billion dollars from apparel export to the US market in the Jan-Oct period.
According to textile industry insiders, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a sharp decline in China's production of readymade garments.
Besides, the production has also been disrupted in Vietnam and Indonesia. As a result, garment manufacturers in Bangladesh have received additional work orders.
Meanwhile Bangladesh exporters have demanded alternative options to break the 'cartel' of owners of inland container depots (ICDs) that handle most of the country's outbound cargo as the latter 'unilaterally' raise charges, making export costlier. They want a provision for the setting up of export-container freight stations (CFS) into the draft private ICD    policy.
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), in a recent letter to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), requested allowing forwarders, warehouse owners and any business group to set up a CFS to facilitate outbound trade.
The country's 19 ICDs recently hiked charges by 23 per cent citing fuel price rise through a much-contended government decision.
BGMEA president Faruque Hassan wrote that CFSs owned by forwarders or warehouse companies are needed to process the export cargoes while ICDs are established to handle export-import and many other multifarious activities.
ICD is a dry-port whereas CFS and off-docks are its parts, he wrote. Goods are stuffed and un-stuffed in the containers inside the CFSs while ICDs handle many other jobs.
In India, the letter said, there are over 2,000 CFSs to facilitate its export industry.
Exporters' trucks sometimes wait for nearly three days to load or unload cargo and they pay demurrage to trucks for their extra stay, he said.
The existing ICDs lack adequate equipment and are located very close to the port area. The port authority now decided that new ICDs can only be set up 20 kilometres away from the port area. Hassan said the new ICDs cannot compete with the existing ones due to their establishment cost and distance from the seaport.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations
Sonali Bank tops Annual Performance Agreement
Emirates to enhance lounge services across its network
‘tap’ campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus expires on Dec 31
Syed Almas Kabir elected BMCCI president
Billboard Owners Asso elects new leaders
Stocks rebound, halt 3-day losing streak


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft