

BB extends load repayment facility for Sri Lanka by three months

The loan facility has been renewed following a request from the island nation, a senior official of the central bank told The Daily Observer on Monday.

Bangladesh extended the credit facility for $200 million under a currency swap deal with Sri Lanka. The island nation received the loan from Bangladesh in three tranches.

The BB released $50 million as the first tranche under a currency swap deal to support the poorly-rated Sri Lanka on August 19, 2021.

The second tranche amounting to $100 million was released on August 30, 2021 and the final installment worth $50 million was released on September 21, 2021.

As per the agreement, Bangladesh would receive 2 per cent plus LIBOR as interest on the credit amount. If the installment principal remains unpaid even after six months, the applicable interest ratevwould be 2.5 per cent plus LIBOR.

'Our assessment is that Sri Lanka would use the fund for at least nine months,' the BB official said adding that the impact of Covid outbreak has been devastating on the island nation's economy which contracted by 3.4 per cent in 2020.

Tourism, a major source of Sri Lanka's foreign currency, has been the worst affected sector as the Covid situation is yet to come under control.

Economic crisis coupled with a poor reserve to less than two months' import payments also prompted credit rating agencies to downgrade the country's rating and to question whether Sri Lanka would be able to service the $1.5 billion line of debt that matures in 2022.

The currency swap initiative was taken after Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's visit to Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and received the BB's approval in May.

Apart from receiving $200 million from Bangladesh, the island nation also received another $787 million from the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights (SDR) allocation.

Apart from the fresh phase of the crisis, Sri Lanka has had no default events on bonds or loans since 1983. On the other hand, Bangladesh's reserve was on the rise after Covid-19 outbreak whereas Sri Lanka's reserve came under increasing pressure.

Foreign tourists were staying away from the island nation after deadly suicide bombings took place in Sri Lanka on Easter Day in 2019, killing more than 250 people. But efforts to revive the industry failed after the pandemic struck.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve stood at $46.3 billion after hitting a record high of $48 billion from around $33 billion one and a half year ago.

The reserve of Sri Lanka, which is facing a sharp trade deficit fell to around $3 billion by the end of August 2021.





















The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has extended the validity of credit to Sri Lanka by three months after the expiry of the first three-month of the credit facility.The loan facility has been renewed following a request from the island nation, a senior official of the central bank told The Daily Observer on Monday.Bangladesh extended the credit facility for $200 million under a currency swap deal with Sri Lanka. The island nation received the loan from Bangladesh in three tranches.The BB released $50 million as the first tranche under a currency swap deal to support the poorly-rated Sri Lanka on August 19, 2021.The second tranche amounting to $100 million was released on August 30, 2021 and the final installment worth $50 million was released on September 21, 2021.As per the agreement, Bangladesh would receive 2 per cent plus LIBOR as interest on the credit amount. If the installment principal remains unpaid even after six months, the applicable interest ratevwould be 2.5 per cent plus LIBOR.'Our assessment is that Sri Lanka would use the fund for at least nine months,' the BB official said adding that the impact of Covid outbreak has been devastating on the island nation's economy which contracted by 3.4 per cent in 2020.Tourism, a major source of Sri Lanka's foreign currency, has been the worst affected sector as the Covid situation is yet to come under control.Economic crisis coupled with a poor reserve to less than two months' import payments also prompted credit rating agencies to downgrade the country's rating and to question whether Sri Lanka would be able to service the $1.5 billion line of debt that matures in 2022.The currency swap initiative was taken after Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's visit to Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and received the BB's approval in May.Apart from receiving $200 million from Bangladesh, the island nation also received another $787 million from the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights (SDR) allocation.Apart from the fresh phase of the crisis, Sri Lanka has had no default events on bonds or loans since 1983. On the other hand, Bangladesh's reserve was on the rise after Covid-19 outbreak whereas Sri Lanka's reserve came under increasing pressure.Foreign tourists were staying away from the island nation after deadly suicide bombings took place in Sri Lanka on Easter Day in 2019, killing more than 250 people. But efforts to revive the industry failed after the pandemic struck.On Tuesday, Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve stood at $46.3 billion after hitting a record high of $48 billion from around $33 billion one and a half year ago.The reserve of Sri Lanka, which is facing a sharp trade deficit fell to around $3 billion by the end of August 2021.