Cold-related diseases on the rise, patients crowding hospitals

Temperature in different parts of the country has decreased ushering in the winter season. Cold wave has started blowing in some areas and with it complaints of common cold, shortness of breath, allergies, skin and other diseases are on the rise. Rush of patients, especially the elderly and the infants, has increased in the hospitals.

A number of patients visited the Outpatient Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from morning till noon on Sunday. Doctors are finding it difficult to treat the patients coming from different parts of the country in their four assigned rooms.

Talking to patients and their relatives, it was known that these common cold-related diseases have increased considerably due to climate change. The number of patients suffering from cold, cough and shortness of breath has doubled in this winter season.

On a spot visit, a long line of patients was seen in front of the doctor's rooms as no chairs in the waiting area remained empty. Rafiqul Islam, 43, of Barisal who could not manage a seat was standing for a long time.

When asked about his

problem, he said, he has been coughing for a few days. "I can't sleep at night. I have a runny nose. That's why I came to see a doctor, let's see what he says," he said.

Khadija Begum has been suffering from cold for a long time. Winter makes her problem worse. "There is no way but to consult a doctor," she said. She has come to the DMCH with her husband.

Explaining her problems, Khadija said, "I usually get cold as soon as I put my hand in the water. Now the winter has increased it to a large extent. So I have been feeling a little cold for the last few days. No way can I get relief. I took medicines, but it didn't work. That's why I came here to consult with a doctor."

People of all ages suffer from colds in the winter season. According to research, 60 to 70 patients with such problems used to be there every day but now the number has increased to 120 to 150 people in the hospital.

Dr Julia Anjuman Lucky, Medical Officer of the Outdoor Department of DMCH, said, "The number of patients suffering from pneumonia, shortness of breath and asthma has increased due to winter and these diseases are exacerbated by climate change, air pollution and ignorance."

As a suggestion to avoid the transmission of such diseases, Dr Lucky said, "Awareness is needed first. It is also often very effective to take the traditional methods such as drinking hot tea with ginger. At the same time, not smoking, wearing masks and avoiding anything that can make you feel cold will reduce the number of such patients."

Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser and former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Cold weather cause common colds, coughs, asthma, bronchitis, and some viral fevers due to the change of seasons. Especially those who have pain-related diseases, in the case of the elderly, the pain in the knee joint increases more. These diseases are more common due to cold. Tonsillitis and sinusitis occur, which is more common in young children. It leads to some skin diseases. Allergies are also common at this time of the year when the skin becomes dry."

Asking what to do to keep safe from these diseases, he replied, "The first thing is to protect oneself from the winter air flow. People have to wear warm clothes. Especially children should wear warm clothes and have to cover their heads and their ears. People should drink lukewarm water. Anything cold, such as ice cream, coke, should be avoided."



