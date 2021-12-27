5 more suspects arrested in Cox’s Bazar rape case

Police have arrested five more suspects in a case over the alleged rape of a tourist in the resort town of Cox's Bazar during a family trip.

They were arrested in an overnight raid starting on Saturday, said Mohammad Mahiuddin Ahmed, additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police.

At least two of the five are named in the case, while police named the other three in the case after detaining them, he said. Police will disclose further details later in a news briefing.

Earlier, police arrested Reazuddin Chhoton, manager of Zia Guest Inn in Cox's Bazar who has been sent to the police custody by a court for interrogation.

The 25-year old woman travelled to Cox's Bazar with her husband and 8-month-old child on Wednesday.

Her husband had an altercation with another man that afternoon after they bumped into each other at the crowded Laboni Point market. Later that day, a group took the victim's child and husband hostage in front of the Tourist Golf Course.

Three men then took the

woman behind a teashop near the Golf Course and raped her.

Later, the victim said they took her to the hotel and raped her once again while threatening to kill her husband and child.

RAB went to Zia Guest Inn and rescued her after receiving a call.

The tourist's husband named four suspects and accused three unidentified people in a case over the alleged gang rape of his wife. Inspector Ruhul Amin of Tourist Police was given the investigation charge of the case.

The four named suspects are Ashikul Islam Ashik, Israfel Hoda Joy, Riaz Uddin Chhoton, and Mehdi Hasan Babu.

Tourist police interrogated the woman on Friday and her statement was recorded at the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Hamimun Taznin in Cox's Bazar.

Ashik was already named in 16 cases of murder, violence against women, mugging, extortion and drugs, said tourist police SP. He has been out on bail from the jail since Dec 16.

"An organised criminal group led by Ashik is involved in the crime. His accomplice Israfel Hoda Joy is a known criminal named in mugging cases. Also, other suspects are named in multiple cases."

-bdnews24.com








