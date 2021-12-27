Video
C-19 death cases rise, 268 more infected

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Staff Correspondent

People registered for getting Covid-19 vaccine come in large numbers to Mitford Hospital in the capital on Sunday. However, maintenance of safe distance remained elusive despite the looming threat of Omicron, a highly contagious variant of the disease now badly affecting many countries across the world. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country witnessed four more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 28,060. Some 268 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,583,253.   
Besides, 247 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,547,427 and overall recovery rate at 97.74 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.57 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.90 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 17,072 samples.
Among the four deceased, one was man and three were women. All the four deceased were above 60 years old.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087
    were women.
Around 67.13 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 43.59 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.3 million lives and infected over 271 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 243 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.


