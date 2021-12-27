Train hits bus in N’ganj, 2 dead

NARAYANGANJ, Dec 26: Two people were killed and at least 20 others injured when a train hit a bus at a level crossing at Nawab Sirajuddaula road near Narayanganj railway station on Sunday.

Police could not yet identify the deceased.

Witnesses said the accident occurred around 6pm when the train, heading towards Narayanganj railway station, hit the bus of 'Ananda Poribahan' carrying 10-15 passengers got stuck on the level crossing due to traffic jam.

Police recovered the

bodies from the spot, said Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Narayanganj Sadar Police Station.

Later, firefighters joined the police and started the rescue operation.

The injured were taken to Narayanganj General Hospital.

The rail communication on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route resumed after the train line was cleared, the OC added.

Meanwhile, Humayun, a shopkeeper of the area, said the rail gate could not be pulled down due to makeshift shops alongside the level crossing. -UNB













