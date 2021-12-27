Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

13 to walk gallows for killing B’baria AL leader

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Our Correspondent

Brahmanbaria, Dec 26: A Speedy Trial Tribunal on Sunday sentenced 13 people to death and eight others to life-term imprisonment for killing Zahirul Haque, a businessman of Brahmanbaria Jagat Bazar and general secretary of Awami League's Natai South Union.
The court also fined the eight life-term convicts Tk 50,000 each or jail term for one more year.
Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman, Judge of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1, on Sunday announced the verdict.
The death-row convicts are- Bosu Mia, Kabir Mia, Mokhles, Sachchu Mia, Jahangir Mia, Shahibur Rahman Shukki, Liaquat Ali, Yunus Mia, Rahmat Ullah alias Fariyaz Mia, Shithil Ahmed alias Fahim Ahmed, Saiful, Pabel and Ali Mia.
The life-term convicts are- Nurul Islam, Habibur Rahman, Russell, Maju Mia, Golap Mia, Sohail Mia, Shahjahan and Borhan alias Ruhan.
According to the case statement, Zahirul Haque was murdered by the accused on November 14, 2016 over previous enmity. The police submitted charge-sheet in the case on October 26, 2017.
The court framed charges on May 28, 2019 and testified 20 out of 25 prosecution witnesses.
    According to the FIR, the miscreants had attacked Zahirul Haque blocking his road while he was on a CNG run auto rickshaw. Auto rickshaw drive Golap Miah was also hurt during the attack. Later, local people held Shithil and Fariyaz chasing them from behind.
Out of 21 accused of the case, 16 are in jail while five another have still remained fugitive.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India to vaccinate adolescents, booster shots to adults: Modi
Covid vaccination for children unscientific: AIIMS expert
Cold-related diseases on the rise, patients crowding hospitals
5 more suspects arrested in Cox’s Bazar rape case
C-19 death cases rise, 268 more infected
Train hits bus in N’ganj, 2 dead
13 to walk gallows for killing B’baria AL leader
Hasan stresses on protecting rivers


Latest News
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft