13 to walk gallows for killing B’baria AL leader

Brahmanbaria, Dec 26: A Speedy Trial Tribunal on Sunday sentenced 13 people to death and eight others to life-term imprisonment for killing Zahirul Haque, a businessman of Brahmanbaria Jagat Bazar and general secretary of Awami League's Natai South Union.

The court also fined the eight life-term convicts Tk 50,000 each or jail term for one more year.

Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman, Judge of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1, on Sunday announced the verdict.

The death-row convicts are- Bosu Mia, Kabir Mia, Mokhles, Sachchu Mia, Jahangir Mia, Shahibur Rahman Shukki, Liaquat Ali, Yunus Mia, Rahmat Ullah alias Fariyaz Mia, Shithil Ahmed alias Fahim Ahmed, Saiful, Pabel and Ali Mia.

The life-term convicts are- Nurul Islam, Habibur Rahman, Russell, Maju Mia, Golap Mia, Sohail Mia, Shahjahan and Borhan alias Ruhan.

According to the case statement, Zahirul Haque was murdered by the accused on November 14, 2016 over previous enmity. The police submitted charge-sheet in the case on October 26, 2017.

The court framed charges on May 28, 2019 and testified 20 out of 25 prosecution witnesses.

According to the FIR, the miscreants had attacked Zahirul Haque blocking his road while he was on a CNG run auto rickshaw. Auto rickshaw drive Golap Miah was also hurt during the attack. Later, local people held Shithil and Fariyaz chasing them from behind.

Out of 21 accused of the case, 16 are in jail while five another have still remained fugitive.



