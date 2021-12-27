Hasan stresses on protecting rivers

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said that it is very important to protect the rivers of riverine Bangladesh like the veins to uphold the pride of the nation to its dream destination after fifty years of independence.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled

'Bangabandhu: Model of the Eternal Bengal' organized by the Ministry of Shipping on an inspection ship leaving Narayanganj Dredger Base on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary on Sunday noon. State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury addressed as special guest.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting said that river has a lot of influence on the life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu. River has a lot of influence on the life of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina and all of us. When the veins and sub-veins of human beings become polluted and dried up, people get sick just like when rivers become polluted by being occupied; when they dry up, Bangladesh also becomes dry and polluted. So protecting river is very important.

Everything is affected by the adverse effects of climate change. Mentioning that Bangladesh still has great potential, Hasan Mahmud said that 58 joint rivers are flowing in the country carrying about two billion metric tons of sediment annually and it accumulates at the bottom of the sea. There is a possibility of surfacing new land from the sea. Many lands have been recovered. Today's Bhasanchar was not there seven years ago. Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali did not exist before independence. A whole new upazila has been formed. In other words, there is a huge potential for land extraction from the sea.

The Minister said that the issue has been highlighted in the Delta Plan of 2100. More works need to be done on this. With decades of planning, we will be able to connect a large part of sea to our country.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Shipping Ministry Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam, former Media Advisor to the Prime Minister and Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and Chairman of Mongla Port Authority Rear Admiral Musa, among others, were present at the seminar.

Bangabandhu Chair Professor Syed Anwar Hossain of Bangladesh University of Professionals presented the keynote address at the seminar.











