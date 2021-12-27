Marine Court issues arrest warrants against four owners, four others

Dhaka Marine Court issued arrest warrants against eight people, including four owners of the MV Abhijan-10.

On Sunday a Marine Court Special Metropolitan Magistrate Zainab Begum issued the arrest warrants against accused of the deadly fire indecent in the Abhijan-10 launch in the Sugandha River off Jhalakati on Friday.

Bellal Hossain, State Counsel for the Marine Court confirmed the news to the media and said, "The accused are four owners of the launch Hamjalal Sheikh, Md Shamim Ahmed, Md Russell Ahmed and Ferdous Hasan Rabbi.

Beside arrest warrants were also issued against the Master in Charge of the launch Riaz Sikder, Driver in Charge Masum Billah, Second Master Khalilur Rahman and Second Driver Abul Kalam.

On Sunday, Shafiqur Rahman the Chief Inspector of the Department of Shipping filed the case with the Shipping Department court.

Shipping Department also nullified the fitness certificate, registration and

master-driver's certificate of the Abhijan-10 launch.

The defendants in the case were charged with not having adequate fire extinguishers in the launch, not having adequate life-saving buoys and sand boxes, unauthorized placing of many diesel loaded drums outside the engine room and use gas cylinders for cooking.

Shafiqur Rahman the plaintiff in the case said, "Case was filed in the light of the preliminary investigation report. In the light of the investigation report of the Ministry of Shipping, a supplementary case will also be filed after determining the death penalty in this incident."

On the other hand, Dr Saiful Islam Director of Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital confirmed 16 burnt people in the fire incident were returned home after getting treatment.

Dr Saiful Islam said, "46 patients are hospitalized after the fire incident, among them two patients are in critical condition. We are providing them treatment at the Incentive Care Unit (ICU)."

On the other hand, in addition to the doctors of the hospital, a seven-member team from Dhaka is providing medical services.

The government is bearing the medical and medicine expenses of all the injured in the fire incident.





