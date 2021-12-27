HC questions EC’s fresh poll order

A High Court (HC) bench has issued rule why the Election Commission's (EC) decision to hold fresh elections in a polling centre of Jatrapur Union Parishad (UP) in Kurigram Sadar upazila would not be declared illegal.

Earlier the EC suspended the UP polls result in the centre, which had been

announced by the Returning Officer following completion of vote counting after the polls held on November 28 this year.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Secretary to the EC Secretariat, Director of the EC's National ID Registration wing, District Election Officer of Kurigram and Returning Officer were made respondents to the rule issued by the HC and asked to reply within four weeks about the matter.

At the same time, the HC has also suspended for two months the authority of the letter issued by the Election Commission announcing the decision to revote.

The HC bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mustafizur Rahman passed the order on Thursday following a writ petition filed by Abdul Gafur, the unofficially elected chairman of the UP, his lawyer lawyer Iqbal Hossain told media on Sunday.

According to the lawyer, the presiding officer of the polls announced unofficial result after counting all ballot papers in presence of the agents of candidates and forwarded to the Returning Officer (RO). While the presiding officer was returning to the upazila headquarters in a boat, activists of a defeated candidate attacked him and snatched all the ballot papers.

The RO announced unofficial results and forwarded it to the Election Commission for issuing notice.

But, the upazila election officer sent a letter to the EC, seeking its opinion for announcing result without the ballot papers opposing the RO decision, he said, adding that the EC opined to hold re-polls in the centre before announcing results.





