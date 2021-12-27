Video
Conflicting death toll worries families of missing people

MV Abhijan-10 fire

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Our Correspondent

Rescue workers from the Fire Service and the Coast Guard continue search in Diakul and adjacent kilometres-long areas on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi for the third consecutive day on Sunday in a bid to find the passengers who went missing after the tragic fire incident in the Abhijan-10 launch in the early hours of Friday. However, none of the missing people were found. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Rescue workers from the Fire Service and the Coast Guard continue search in Diakul and adjacent kilometres-long areas on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi for the third consecutive day on Sunday in a bid to find the passengers who went missing after the tragic fire incident in the Abhijan-10 launch in the early hours of Friday. However, none of the missing people were found. PHOTO: OBSERVER

JHALAKATHI, Dec 26: Controversy reigns over the number of missing persons in the fire incident on board the MV Abhijan-10 on Friday in the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi.
At least 51 people are still missing, according to the list prepared by the volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) over the last three days.
Mashiur Rahman Shain, head of the volunteers of Youth Red Crescent Society, told media that they had prepared the list discussing with the family members of the missing persons.
They, at least, want to get the dead bodies of their relatives, he said.
    However, local police administration has prepared another list of 42 missing people.
Meanwhile, following a primary investigation, the Shipping Ministry probe body claimed that the engine of MV Abhijan-10 was faulty.
While talking to media on Sunday, Shipping Ministry Joint Secretary Tofail Islam, also head of the probe body, said, "We examined the launch very closely on December 25. Some faults were found in its engine. We think the fire may have started from the engine room and spread quickly."
The investigation is still ongoing. Nothing can be said for certain until the investigation ends," he added.
Responding to a query about possibilities of a gas cylinder explosion inside the launch's kitchen, he said, "The gas cylinder was found intact during the inspection. There would have been loud noises and the kitchen and its surroundings completely destroyed if it had exploded. But nothing like this happened."
"Besides, we have interviewed eyewitnesses and locals. They couldn't provide any information supporting the gas cylinder blast theory," he said, further adding, "We have found some irregularities in the launch's operations."
The probe body chief also added that someone else was operating launch instead of the designated master during the incident.
The launch also collided with the shore on its way. "We are going to Barguna now to talk to the victims. This will hopefully help us to come to a conclusion fast," he said.
According to BDRCS, the missing people are- Barguna Baralavgola's Hakim Sharif, Pakhi Begum, Nasirullah, Taltoli Nolimatha's Idris, Porikhal of Sadar upazila's Razia Sultana, Nusrat Jahan, Kismat Srinagar of Mirzaganj's Jahanara Begum, Laksmipura of Bamna's Swapnil Chandra Hawlader, Sadar Amtoli Road's Abdul Haque, Naharman's Henara Begum, Ibrahim, Enamul, Dhaka South City's Taslima Akter, Sumaiya Akter Mim, Sumona Akter Tanisa, Jonayed Islam, Barguna Sadar's Mahin Sarder, Rimu, Muttasin, Jibon, Rimu, Ruma, Ohona, Imon, Taslima, Tanisa, Mim, Sharmin Begum, Abdullah, Asia and Nilufa, Buramajumder of Betagi's  Rina Begum, Nusrat Akter Lina, Kumarkahli's Motasim, Bholaghat of Bamna's Md. Hamid, Bamna Bukabunia's Krishna Proshad, Kashipur's Arif Mreedha, Kulsum, Patharghata Charduani's Popi and Tabassum, Dhaka Madartek's Monwara Begum, Jhuma Akter, Ohona, Jibon, Imon, Betagi Gabtoli's Mahima, Dolua's Monwara Begum, Chhotobogi Union's Rekha Begum, Junayed and Potuakhali Mirzaganj's Rina and Lima.


