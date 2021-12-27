PM returns home today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home on Monday afternoon wrapping up her six-day bilateral visit to the Maldives.

"A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage members will depart Velana International Airport, Male at 1:00pm (local time) on Monday," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.

The flight is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, here at 5:45pm on Monday.

On December 22 last, the Prime Minister went to the Maldives at the invitation of its President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

During her visit, Hasina had separate meetings with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Maldivian Vice-President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of its national parliament Mohammed Nasheed and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed

Muthasim Adnan.

Three instruments-one agreement on avoidance of double taxation and two MoUs on cooperation in health and sports sectors-were signed.

A joint communique was issued following the bilateral talks and the handing over ceremony of the instruments.

Bangladesh also gifted 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two South Asian nations.

The Prime Minister addressed the Maldivian parliament and also virtually joined a community reception accorded to her by the Bangladeshi community living in the island country. -UNB









