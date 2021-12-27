Video
Formulating rights to food law to attain SDG stressed

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

RAJSHAHI, Dec 26: Formulating a law related to ensuring rights to food along with its security can be the best ways of achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
Agriculture as well as rice research and extension are directly linked to the goal-2. End Hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture among the total 17 sustainable development goals.
Academics and development activists came up with the observation while addressing a right to food congress today putting forward the demand of formulating rights to food law to ensure livelihood, food and nutrition to all people.
Paribartan and Food Security Network jointly organised the meeting at Hotel Warisan in the city discussing and devising ways and means on how to ensure rights to food to all human beings.
Omor Faruk Chowdhury addressed the meeting as the chief guest while Professor ANM Wahid and Prof ANK Noman from Rajshahi University spoke as focal persons with Shaw Unnayan President Mustafizur Rahman Khan in the chair. Former Chief Medical Officer of Rajshahi University Dr Mirza Wazed Beg, social watchdogs Kolpona Roy, Abul Bashar and Advocate Samina Begum also spoke. Paribartan Director Rashed Ibne Obayed moderated the discussion.    -BSS



