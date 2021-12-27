Video
DU resumes shuttle bus

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

The shuttle bus service for teachers has resumed at Dhaka University.
DU VC Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the service. Dhaka University Teachers Association' (DUTA) president prof. Rahmat Ullah and general secretary Nijamul Hoque Vuiyan along with other officials were present during the inauguration
This bus service is only available for the teachers and they will serve only within campus area.
According to the schedule, shuttle bus will scale off for Curzon from Register building at 10.30 am and 2.00 pm via Arts Building, TSC, Kazi Motaher Hossen Building, Mokarram Building route in its up trip and the same route will be used in down trip from Carzon hall at 11.00 am and 2.30 pm.
Besides, another trip of this shuttle bus has been scheduled to carry teachers from Leather Engineering and technology Institute to Carzon hall at 2.00 pm.    -UNB



