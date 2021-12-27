Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

With a public outcry to top up her merit, Meem finally gets her just reward

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

With a public outcry to top up her merit, Meem finally gets her just reward

With a public outcry to top up her merit, Meem finally gets her just reward

KHULNA, Dec 26: Khulna's landless police constable candidate Meem Akter, who was previously denied the job for lacking a permanent address, has finally been selected for training.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Khulna Textile Mill Police Outpost Mikail handed over the notice of participation in the training to Meem on Friday evening.
According to the notice, Meem has been asked to be present at the reserve office of Khulna Old Police Lines by 8am on December 29 and the next day at Rangpur Police Training Center.
Confirming the matter, Additional Superintendent of Khulna Police, Tanvir Ahmed said that Meem had been called in for police training. If she successfully completes her training, she will get the job, he added.
Earlier on December 11, Meem was informed by the Khulna Police Super Office that though she stood first under female quota of the district, she could not get the police job for not having a permanent address.
However, a decision was taken to provide her family land and a house as a gift from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the issue came up for discussion.
On December 14, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction as Meem did not get the job for not having a permanent address although she had topped the merit list in a police recruitment test.
Meem was overjoyed to get the job which she clearly deserves . "I'm glad that I got my job back," Meem said. "I am grateful and thankful to all those who stood by me."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU resumes shuttle bus
With a public outcry to top up her merit, Meem finally gets her just reward
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
Media fraternity bids tearful adieu to Reazuddin Ahmed
Biker killed in Ctg road crash
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
Central Police Hospital to upgrade quality services
Traffic offenders await tougher action: Mayor Atiqul  


Latest News
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft