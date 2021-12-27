

With a public outcry to top up her merit, Meem finally gets her just reward

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Khulna Textile Mill Police Outpost Mikail handed over the notice of participation in the training to Meem on Friday evening.

According to the notice, Meem has been asked to be present at the reserve office of Khulna Old Police Lines by 8am on December 29 and the next day at Rangpur Police Training Center.

Confirming the matter, Additional Superintendent of Khulna Police, Tanvir Ahmed said that Meem had been called in for police training. If she successfully completes her training, she will get the job, he added.

Earlier on December 11, Meem was informed by the Khulna Police Super Office that though she stood first under female quota of the district, she could not get the police job for not having a permanent address.

However, a decision was taken to provide her family land and a house as a gift from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the issue came up for discussion.

On December 14, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction as Meem did not get the job for not having a permanent address although she had topped the merit list in a police recruitment test.

Meem was overjoyed to get the job which she clearly deserves . "I'm glad that I got my job back," Meem said. "I am grateful and thankful to all those who stood by me." -UNB







