Media fraternity bids tearful adieu to Reazuddin Ahmed



The namaz-e-Janaza of the veteran journalist Reazuddin Ahmed was held on National Press Club premises in the capital on Sunday. photo: observer

He was buried at Banani Graveyard after his third and final Namaz-e-janaza on the premises of a Baridhara mosque premises after Asr prayers.

Reazuddin Ahmed, the editor of the Financial Herald and a former president of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC), died of Covid-19 at a city hospital on Saturday at the age of 77. He was also the ex-president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on the JPC premises around 11:30am.

Riaz Uddin Ahmed's son Mashroor Riaz said his father's body was flown to his village home in Narsingdi's Monohardi upazila where his second janaza was held after Zohar prayers.

Later, the body was brought to his Baridhara residence and then his third janaza was held after Asr prayers.

Tearful adieu

Earlier in the day, journalists bid a tearful adieu to Reazuddin Ahmed on the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) premises in the capital.

Several hundred media workers, former colleagues and friends gathered at the JPC premises to show their last respect to the Ekushey Padak winning journalist as his mortal remains were brought there around 11am.

Apart from journalists, people from different professions, including politicians, also paid homage to the senior journalist by placing wreaths on his coffin. Wreaths were also placed on his coffins, on behalf of different organisations, including Editors' Council, Editors Guild, BFUJ, DUJ, JPC, DRU and Noab after his janaza there.

Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (Noab) President AK Azad, Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, Samakal's Acting Editor Mozammelon Hossain, former JPC presidents Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Shawkat Mahmud, Saiful Alam and JPC general secretary Elias Khan, among others, took part in the Janaza. -UNB













