Biker killed in Ctg road crash

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 26: A motorcyclist was killed as a covered van hit his motorbike in Lohagara upazila on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Chattogram on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Zakaria, 55, son of Mozahar Miah of upazila's Fakir Para in Chhoto Dhemshar.

Witnesses said Zakaria was coming to Lohagara on a motorcycle from Satkania.

When he reached Padua area, a speeding covered van hit his vehicle in front of Padua Baro Aulia Dargah, leaving dead on the spot around 9:30 pm. -UNB