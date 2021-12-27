Video
Central Police Hospital to upgrade quality services

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

Director of Central Police Hospital DIG Hasan-ul Haider on Sunday said that the efforts are being made to upgrade the quality of its services.
"We have equipped the hospital with the best machinery in Bangladesh and we have already set an example in providing quality services.he said while addressing a special welfare meeting held at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium In Rajarbagh Police Lines.
At the special welfare meeting, the director of CPH said, "We are working towards the goal that in the coming days, no member of the Bangladesh Police will have to go to any outside hospital for medical services."
Praising the steps taken by the DMP commissioner during the Corona pandemic Haider said that medical services were provided to the corona-infected policemen keeping them at various hotels and schools.
At that time, critical patients were given services through 45 ICUs. At present, the hospital has been providing medical services to police personnel and their families through 30 dialysis machines, the Director of the CPH added.
He said police personnel injured in the motorcycle accident have been receiving treatment at the hospital for the past one month. If necessary, we have plans to bring in specialist doctors from outside for the treatment of critically injured patients.    -UNB


