Traffic offenders await tougher action: Mayor Atiqul  

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Sunday said strict action will be taken against those who will violate traffic rules.

"Vehicles should move on the streets following rules. Or else, stern action will be taken against those offenders," he said while speaking at the inauguration programme of 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' at Mohammadpur bus depot.

The government has fixed the bus fare at Tk 2.15 per kilometer for Dhaka Nagar Paribahan bus service on the 28-km Ghatarchar-Mohammadpur-Gulistan-Motijheel-Sighboard-Kanchpur bridge route, he said.

With the increase in population, the number of buses and minibuses has increased in the city and over 9,000 buses and minibuses are moving on 291 routes of Dhaka city, Atiq said.

"An unhealthy competition is seen among the buses of different companies due to lack of a well-planned transport system which causes both small and major accidents. So, we've to restore discipline in the whole transport system," he added.

The DNCC mayor urged the bus drivers to keep their licences with them and wear their uniforms.

Atiq stressed the need for ensuring fitness and cleanliness in public buses.

Earlier, in the day, the operation of 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' under bus route rationalisation programme of the two Dhaka city corporations was kicked off in the city on trial basis, aiming to streamline the public transport sector and reduce traffic jams in Dhaka.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the bus services on Ghatarcha-Kanchpur route virtually from the secretariat on Sunday.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh administered the programme.

The two city corporation mayors and guests were also seen travelling by a Nagar Paribahan bus after purchasing tickets from Mohammadpur Shankar Bus Stand. -UNB







