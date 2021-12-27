Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Traffic offenders await tougher action: Mayor Atiqul  

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Sunday said strict action will be taken against those who will violate traffic rules.
"Vehicles should move on the streets following rules. Or else, stern action will be taken against those offenders," he said while speaking at the inauguration programme of 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' at Mohammadpur bus depot.
The government has fixed the bus fare at Tk 2.15 per kilometer for Dhaka Nagar Paribahan bus service on the 28-km Ghatarchar-Mohammadpur-Gulistan-Motijheel-Sighboard-Kanchpur bridge route, he said.
With the increase in population, the number of buses and minibuses has increased in the city and over 9,000 buses and minibuses are moving on 291 routes of Dhaka city, Atiq said.
"An unhealthy competition is seen among the buses of different companies due to lack of a well-planned transport system which causes both small and major accidents. So, we've to restore discipline in the whole transport system," he added.
The DNCC mayor urged the bus drivers to keep their licences with them and wear their uniforms.
Atiq stressed the need for ensuring fitness and cleanliness in public buses.
Earlier, in the day, the operation of 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' under bus route rationalisation programme of the two Dhaka city corporations was kicked off in the city on trial basis, aiming to streamline the public transport sector and reduce traffic jams in Dhaka.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the bus services on Ghatarcha-Kanchpur route virtually from the secretariat on Sunday.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh administered the programme.
The two city corporation mayors and guests were also seen travelling by a Nagar Paribahan bus after purchasing tickets from Mohammadpur Shankar Bus Stand.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU resumes shuttle bus
With a public outcry to top up her merit, Meem finally gets her just reward
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
Media fraternity bids tearful adieu to Reazuddin Ahmed
Biker killed in Ctg road crash
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
Central Police Hospital to upgrade quality services
Traffic offenders await tougher action: Mayor Atiqul  


Latest News
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft