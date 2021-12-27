Daily essentials’ price still chasing consumers

Winter is well known for varieties of vegetables. During this season different types of vegetables are produced in ample amount in our country. Even though vegetable market experiences ups and downs over the year, in winter the market is much stable and vegetables are comparatively cheap.



Unfortunately, this year the scenario is different. Therefore, consumers are not getting relief as the prices of most of the daily necessities are skyward. Prices of most of the products that suddenly went up in the market have remained stuck there. Consequently, low income families are facing difficulties.



However, the price of broiler chicken, the main source of protein for the low income people, has risen over the last two months. Worryingly, this trend is continuing. As a result, ordinary consumers feel strain even if the prices of some items have decreased in the market. Though the prices of some vegetables have come down in the season, the prices of maximum vegetables are still cut throat.



Even though, December is almost over but cauliflower is still being bought at a price of more than Tk 40. Although the prices of tomatoes and carrots have dropped by half, most of the essential vegetables have to be bought at the previous high prices. Besides, the prices of all types of rice have shot up by Tk 5 per kg; and the price of edible oil is also high. It is a common picture of daily commodity prices in various wholesale and retail markets of the capital.



Fortunately, the price of some items has reduced due to adequate supply in the market while that of some remains stable. Especially, due to the arrival of Rajshahi tomatoes, the prices are falling fast. Besides, price of onion is dropping in the retail market as its local harvest has got momentum.



It goes without saying that nutrition is significantly compromised when people have to cut their bags to size in purchasing the daily essentials which are often the only items people from lower-income segments can afford. Over the years, prices of meat and fish have consistently gone up making them luxury items for the poor. Different parts of the country have been recording bumper cultivation of winter vegetables year after year, and we see no reason behind the prices of those remaining still high.



We call on our supply-chain and price regulating authorities to ensure fair price and sufficient supply of winter vegetables at our kitchen markets. Kitchen market regulators must control prices, so for the ordinary citizens to afford.



Additionally, authorities concerned must ensure that prices are not artificially hiked up by syndicates of unscrupulous middlemen and traders.