Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:49 PM
Letter To the Editor

Quality of Teletalk service needs to be improved

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

Dear Sir
Teletalk is the only state-owned mobile network service provider in Bangladesh. It is completely public limited company under the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

A large number of citizens across the country receive Teletalk services. But in most rural areas this service is very difficult to get.The scarcity of its network is too much at rural areas.Users face huge problems while using the internet on this network. Although people can get various incentive packages of the internet at low prices, it is not possible to use those fully due to poor network. While urban customers can avail this facility, most of the rural customers are deprived of this facility.

In order to fulfill the dream of Digital Bangladesh and achieve customer satisfaction, the quality of this service needs to be improved. The concerned authorities should play an effective role in this regard.

Md Hasanur Islam
Jagannath University



Quality of Teletalk service needs to be improved
