

Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain



In Bangladesh, they have been observed for the first time in Tetulia Upazilla, Panchagarh since 2017 by an eminent Ornithologist and columnist Professor Dr ANM Aminoor Rahman, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Gazipur. Since then, russet sparrow was unidentified. But recently Dr Rahman consulted with different bird specialists of the country and all of them confirmed the bird as the new bird species in Bangladesh. Though the Bangla name of this bird is yet to be fixed but Professor Aminoor proposed for Daruchini Chorui. The species is classified as least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).



The house sparrows are generally ubiquitous in nature. They prefer crevices and holes of man-made structures for their living rather than naturally occurring nesting places. Unlike house sparrows, the russet sparrow typically lives in mid- to high-elevation hills and light woodland and nearby farms, fields and open forests throughout its range and even in sea shore for their habitats. Found in less intensively developed areas than house and tree sparrows, sticking to villages and pastures and staying away from large city centres.



The species is the typical sparrow of human habitations in towns where the house and tree sparrows are absent, which prefers gardens and less built up areas. During the winter season, russet sparrows move together in flocks for searching for their food. For their feeding, breeding, nesting, and versatility attributes, they could regulate the food web of our ecosystem as potential biotic organisms. Most importantly, they take part in one of the major roles of seed dispersal.



Russet sparrows eat seeds of millet, sunflower, rice, wheat, weed, thistle as well as seeds of different types of grass and weeds. The dispersal of seed is very important for the survival of plant species, biodiversity conservation, and sustainability of agricultural crops and forest trees. The botanical seeds of agricultural crops are dispersed in different regions of the country or nearby countries or remotely spread to the continents from their Centre of Origin.



Among many biotic and abiotic dispersal agents, birds are one of the leading factors in this dispersal process. Besides the agricultural crop seeds, the seeds of most tropical tree species are also dispersed by birds. When the plants are grown in close proximity then they would complete for light, water, and nutrients. Seed dispersal allows crops and trees to spread in extensive areas and avoid competing with each other for the same resources.



Sparrows are not only seed eaters but also feed insects such as caterpillars, aphids, larvae of insects, bees, and ants. They also catch these insects to feed their offspring. Sparrow usually feeds insects during their breeding season in the Summer.



The nuisance created by the house sparrows is not ignorable because of their infestation in agricultural crops. They can damage fruit crops. In addition, they spoil food grains, animal feeds, and other cereals with their droppings. Unlike house sparrows, the damage on stored grains by russet sparrows is less likely. Rather, russet sparrows are acted as predators of insect pests. In some instances, they are considered minor pests in agriculture. Irrespective of their role as friends or foes in agricultural crops their presence and survival in the ecosystems is very important.



Photo: Dr ANM Aminoor Rahman



Newly reported russet sparrow will be added a potential value on the natural ecosystems in Bangladesh. Although this sparrow is considered as a least concern species by IUCN in many countries but these species are not frequently available in Bangladesh. Here this species could be treated as a vagrant. In order to assess its existence and population density in Bangladesh, an effective ecosystem monitoring system by using multi-scaled approaches such as targeted, surveillance and landscape monitoring is needed. The ornithologists and naturalists should work together in this venture.



Needless to say that only 718 bird species have so far been reported in Bangladesh. The richness of natural resources and sub-tropical climatic conditions of Bangladesh allow habitats for hundreds of bird species in different regions of this country. The correct number of bird species and their population is needed for estimating the future assessment of ecosystem services and conservation of biodiversity. We must acknowledge the contributions of birds in our food chain and food web. We also acknowledge the efforts of some voluntary naturalists who employ time and labour to unveil the unknown species exist in our ecosystem. Nevertheless, I strongly suggest institutional and governmental supports for figuring out all unknown bird species and their population in Bangladesh.

Dr Md Abdullahil Baki Bhuiyan,

Associate Professor, Department of

Plant Pathology, BSMRAU, Gazipur







