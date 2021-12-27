Step taken to launch hospital, healthcare centres in Mymensing City

MYMENSINGH, Dec 26: Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) took an initiative to launch a maternity hospital and three primary healthcare centres in the city in January 2022.

The launching activities will be conducted in collaboration with the Population Services and Training Centre (PSTC) under the Urban Primary Health Care Services Delivery Project (UPHCSDP).

Work is underway to set up a city maternity hospital in Brahmapalli area and each primary healthcare centres in Ward No. 5, 30 and 33.

In this regard, two new project agreements were signed with PSTC and MCC on December 22.

On behalf of MCC, Chief Health Officer Dr HK Debnath and Head of Programmes Dr Md Mahbubul Alam, on the side of PSTC, signed the contract.

The agreement was signed at Dhaka Nagar Bhaban under the chairmanship of Project Director AFM Alauddin Khan.

Nur Mohammad, UPHCSDP Director Rafiqul Islam Selim and Dr Sharmin Mizan were also present at that time.

MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu said the MCC administration has been conducting its activities very responsibly to keep the citizens safe in corona control, corona vaccination, EPI implementation, worm control etc.

City maternity wards and primary healthcare centres of the city corporation will make significant contribution in the development of citizen health services, the mayor added.