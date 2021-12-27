

Bangabandhu Corner has been inaugurated in Rajshahi Medical University on Sunday. RMU VC Professor Dr AZM Mostaq Hossain, Treasurer Professor Rustam Ali Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Professor Md Nowshad Ali, Dean of the Faculty of Surgery Professor Habibullah Sarkar, and Dean of the Faculty of Basic Science and Paraclinical Science Professor Mohammad Mahabubur Rahman Khan were present at the inaugural function. photo: observer