Five found dead in four districts

Five people including two tourists who went missing in the Sangu River have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Gazipur, Bandarban, Madaripur and Natore, in three days.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from a forest in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday after six days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Shamim, 40, son of Saman Mia, a resident of Bartopa Village in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

Police and the deceased's family members said Shamim alongh with his auto-rickshaw went out of the house on December 20, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body tied up with rope and mouth with scotch tape inside a deep forest adjacent to Hashikhali Bridge beside Maona-Kaliakoir Road on Sunday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Taj Uddin Medical College Hospital morgue.

Police assumed that a group of miscreants might have killed Shamim before snatching his auto-rickshaw.

Sub-Inspector of Sreepur Police Station (PS) Mafiz Mallick confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

BANDARBAN: Divers of local fire service station on Saturday recovered the bodies of two siblings who had gone missing while taking bath in the Sangu River in Roangchhari Upazila of the district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Ahnaf Akib, 22, son of Zahirul Islam of Fatullah in Narayanganj District, and his sister Mariam Adnin, 16.

Senior Station Officer of Bandarban Fire Service Nazmul Alam said Ahnaf Akib was a second year honours student of Brac University. Earlier, a team of tourists numbering ten arrived in Bandarban from Narayanganj on December 22, police said.

On Friday, they went to the Badhura Waterfall to take bath, and at one stage, eight people including Maria, Akib and Mariam went missing.

However, local people managed to rescue six of them.

Among them, Maria Islam, 19, was taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Mohammad Mannan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Roangchhari PS, said the bodies of the two missing siblings were recovered from the river after a 21-hour rescue operation.

After completing the legal process, the bodies will be handed over to their family members, the OC added.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl in Dasar Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Nupur Akhter, 14, daughter of Md Jamal Bepari, a resident of Paschim Maujpara Village under Kazibakai Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Pashchim Botla Girls High School. She lived in her grandfather Delwar Majumdar's house in Paschim Botla Village under Baligram Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the family members saw the body of Nupur hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house on Friday night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dasar PS OC Mohammad Hasanuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Anjuara Begum, 45, wife of Nindal Ali, a resident of Chak Gazipur Village under Bagatipara Union in the upazila. She was the mother of two children.

Police and local sources said Anjuara had been suffering from mental diseases for long. She often went out of the house and roaming around without informing anyone.

However, the family members saw her body hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house in the evening and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was lodged with Bagatipara Model PS.

Police assumed that Anjuara Begum might have committed suicide by hanging herself.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS.

Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.













