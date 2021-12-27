Video
Home Countryside

Onion growers expect good price at Bagha

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Dec 26: Expecting success yielding of onion in chars of the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district, growers are taking care of their onion fields.
In a recent visit,  onion growers were seen busy in their onion fields in Kalidaskhali Char in the upazila. One Abdus Salam was seen supervising labourers in his field.
In the last year, onion farming began late due to belated recession of flood water. But this year onion farming has been done early as the flood water got receded soon. Growers are expecting good market prices.
According to Upazila Agriculture Office sources, this season about 3,000 hectares (ha) of lands were targeted for onion, but 3,500 ha have been cultivated. Over half of these lands are located in remote char areas of the Padma River.
Growers Bablu Dewan and Aksed Ali Sikdar of Chakrajapur said, as the flood water receded early, onion has been farmed in advance. "We are expecting to be benefitted if onions are not imported from India," he added.
Grower Golam Mostafa of the char said, he had cultivated onion on three bighas, and he got the market price of Tk 35-40 per kg. He hopes to get the same price this year too.
At present, new onions are selling at the wholesale rate of Tk 30-35 per kg in local markets.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, onions have been farmed in all areas this year.
Onion growers are provided with necessary advice regularly, he added.


