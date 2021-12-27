50,000 families eradicate poverty farming ducks at Chalanbeel



A flock of ducks at Chalanbeel in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

In Chalanbeel, hundreds of duck farms have grown up commercially. Seeing success of duck farming, many more locals are shifting to this profession.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Natore, there are 451-listed duck farms only in Chalanbeel, having 10,000 to 15,000 ducks each. Also there are hundreds of family duck farms. Based on these farms, about 50,000 people have been able to eradicate their family hardship in the region.

In farm-wise 38,550 geese are reared. Besides, 7,57,592 ducks are also farmed. With the beginning of the rainy season and due to feed shortage, one day chicks are grown up in farms. After six months, these chicks grow enough and start laying eggs. Each duck gives 200 to 300 eggs in a year. Farmers get a monthly profit of Tk 10,000 each. Their yearly profit, excluding expenditure, stands at Tk 1 lakh each.

Locals said, in addition to the government-listed farms, there are several hundreds of duck farms having over 10 lakh ducks and geese. Local protein demand is met.

DoLS-Natore official Golam Mostafa said, of the Chalanbeel region duck farms, 150 ones are in Singra Upazila, 70 in Gurudaspur, 56 in Naldanga, 60 each in Baraigram and Bagatipara, and 55 in Lalpur Upazila.

In suit of the Chalanbeel weather, three types of ducks are being farmed. Campbell species is mostly farmed. Indian Runner and Chinese species are farmed generally.

He added, duck farmers are assisted in different ways by the government; gradually farms are increasing; individually about 50,000 families are running duck farms, having 7-8 lakh ducks. Each family is earning well, he added.

A visit found duck farms in water bodies in Singra, Gurudaspur, Baraigram, and Naldanga upazilas; some were seen farming ducks in enclosure.

Before darkness fading, farmers go to the beel with their ducks in the morning. By evening, they come back to their respective farms.

Inhabitant Rokeya of Dighapotia Ghoshpara area in Sadar Upazila said, she is rearing 20-25 ducks; her ducks go to pond in the morning; they eat snail and oyster for the whole day; and she also give them some extra feed. She is meeting her family's meat and egg demands and earning from sales of duck and egg.

Farmer Sohag of Ningoin area in Singra Upazila said, he is used to rear ducks for the whole year; in his farm, there are now 582 ducks of Campbell and Zing Ding species. Sohag rears ducks of 4-5 month aged; these start giving eggs when they are old of 5.5 months.

Now 480 ducks in his farm are laying eggs. After adjusting expenditure, his yearly earning stands at Tk 3-4 lakh.

Afzal and Abdur Rahim said, about Tk 1 lakh is required for growing up 500 chicks. When these are matured, bearing daily expenditure is no problem, they added.





