Joypurhat, Bhurungamari press clubs get new committees

Joypurhat and Kurigram's Bhurungamari press clubs got new executive committees on Saturday.

JOYPURHAT: Advocate Nripendranath Mandol, PP, has been made president and Ratan Kumar Khan the general secretary (GS) in Joypurhat Press Club for the next term.

The other office bearers are: Shahadul Islam Saju as Vice-president; Masud Rana as Joint GS; Abu Musa as Library and Publication Secretary; Mashrequl Alam as Treasurer; and Ershadul Bari Tushae, Tapan Kumar Khan, Abdul Alim, Minar Hossain and Om Prokash Agarwal as executive members.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: The new body of Bhurungamari Press Club in the district was formed on Saturday for the next two year term.

Md Anwarul Haque and Emdadul Haque Mantu have been made as president and GS respectively.

The other office bearers are: Vice-president- Sarker Raqib Ahmed alias Juwel and SM Golam Mostafa alias Dulu; Joint GSs- Manzurul Islam and Shamsuzzoha Sujon; Organizing Secretary- Md Jahangir Alam; Treasurer- Md Asaduzzaman Khokon; Publicity and Publication Secretary Md Rabiul Alam Liton; and Md Harun ar Rashid, Maidul Islam Mukul, Md Arman Ali and Mst Moksedunnahar as executive members.

