Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:48 PM
3 friends die drinking toxic liquor, 2 fall sick in Pabna

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Dec 26: Three friends died and two others fell sick after drinking toxic liquor in Chak Chatiani Moholla of Pabna Municipality in the district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Robiul Islam Khan Roman, 35, son of late Abdul Kader Khan, Jony, 30, son of Abdul Muhit, and Rubel, 32, son of Robiul Islam Mukair, residents of the area.
They died at Pabna General Hospital and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).
Two persons who fell sick after drinking the liquor and currently undergoing treatment are Sabuj, 31, son of Abdus Salam and Ratan, 31, son of late Alam of the same area. Their condition has been stated to be very critical.
Quoting locals, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Md Rokonuzzaman said the five friends drank the liquor sitting inside a house at Chatiani Kalabagan Mathpara buying it from Bara Bazar area on Thursday night. They were admitted to Pabna General Hospital when they fell sick at their respective houses on Friday morning. Of them, Jony died on Saturday morning.
When critically sick Roman and Rubel were being shifted to the RMCH, Roman died on the way while Rubel died reaching the hospital.
Critically sick Sabuj and Ratan have been undergoing treatment at RMCH and Pabna Medical College Hospital respectively, the ASP added.


