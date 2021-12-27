42 detained on different charges in two districts

A total of 42 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Noakhali, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, detained 33 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, nine were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Police, in separate drives, arrested nine robbers along with looted goods in a case filed with Begumganj Police Station (PS) in the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Khorshed Alam Pitu, Salauddin, Mizanur Rahman Mizan, Abdur Rahim, Md Abdul, Mosharraf Hossain, Forkan Uddin, Nurul Islam and Sumon Chandra Kuri.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said a robbery was committed in Durgapur Union of Begumganj Upazila in the district on December 3.

A case was filed with Begumganj PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested nine robbers from different areas of the upazila, and Laxmipur, Cumilla and Narayanganj districts.

The law enforcers also recovered four carets of gold ornaments and Tk 8,650 in cash from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested were produced before the court, the SP added.













