Farmer beaten to death in Bogura

BOGURA, Dec 26: An elderly man, who was beaten to injure by his rivals over land dispute in Dhunat Upazila of the district, died as Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Hafizar Rahman, 72, son of Jamsher Ali, was a resident of Chhotochapra Village under Chikashi Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Police and local sources said Hafizar Rahman had been at loggerheads with one Shahinur Rahman, son of Altab Ali of Hatiapara, over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

As a sequel to it, Shahinur Rahman along with his people beat up Hafizar Rahman while trying to occupy the disputed land at around 10am on Saturday, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued Hafizar Rahman and rushed to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the SZRMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 5am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Chan Mia, a supporter of Hafizar Rahman, was also injured in the attack carried out by Shahinur and his men on Saturday morning.

However, Shahinur Rahman went into hiding soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident.









