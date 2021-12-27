Aman paddy procurement begins at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Dec 26: Procuring Aman paddy from farmers has begun in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mosammat Khaleda Khatun Rekha inaugurated the programme on the upazila godown premises on Thursday morning.

Upazila Food Controller Mehedi Hasan and Agriculture Officer Ali Azim Sharif, among others, were also present at that time.

Food Controller Mehedi Hasan said a total of 133 metric tons of paddy with Tk 1,080 per maund will be collected from the upazila this season.





