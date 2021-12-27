Housewife electrocuted at Bhurungamari

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, Dec 26: A housewife was electrocuted in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased China Khatun, 30, was the wife of Motaleb Hossain, a resident of Islampur Namachar Village under Char Bhurungamari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said China Khatun came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening while she was working at home, which left her critically injured.

Later, China Khatun died on the way to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex.

Char Bhurungamari Union Parishad Chairman Chairman Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident.







