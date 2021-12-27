Risky Palli Bidyut line hanged over Dashmina bridge



The photo shows the electric line hanged over the bridge at Dashmina. photo: observer

The transmission line has been hanged over the bridge with only six-foot height in the north of Sabujbag Jam-e-Mosque in Sabujbag residential area under Sadar Upazila.

Locals said, electrocution might occur anytime as the line has been set up in a risky position. In day time, people can cross the bridge by heading down but at night it can be a killing trap for tall people, unknowingly. Even one of the wires is un-covered.

The bridge is being used by different sections of people, school and college students. Local children and teenagers are used to play near the bridge.

Local Nasir Uddin Babul said, the transmission line has been installed in a unplanned way with a bamboo pole tying with the bridge railing. Communication over the bridge is hampered.

Assistant General Manager of Dashmina Sub-Zonal Office Md Abul Kalam Azad said, "I will see it. I have sent junior engineer there."

Dashmina Upazila Engineer Md Mokbul Hossain said, after talking with the Palli Bidyut authority, necessary measures will be taken soon.



DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Dec 26: A 220 voltage Palli Bidyut (rural electrification) transmission line has been installed over a LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) iron bridge in Dashmina Upazila of the district.The transmission line has been hanged over the bridge with only six-foot height in the north of Sabujbag Jam-e-Mosque in Sabujbag residential area under Sadar Upazila.Locals said, electrocution might occur anytime as the line has been set up in a risky position. In day time, people can cross the bridge by heading down but at night it can be a killing trap for tall people, unknowingly. Even one of the wires is un-covered.The bridge is being used by different sections of people, school and college students. Local children and teenagers are used to play near the bridge.Local Nasir Uddin Babul said, the transmission line has been installed in a unplanned way with a bamboo pole tying with the bridge railing. Communication over the bridge is hampered.Assistant General Manager of Dashmina Sub-Zonal Office Md Abul Kalam Azad said, "I will see it. I have sent junior engineer there."Dashmina Upazila Engineer Md Mokbul Hossain said, after talking with the Palli Bidyut authority, necessary measures will be taken soon.