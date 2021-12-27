Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Risky Palli Bidyut line hanged over Dashmina bridge

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the electric line hanged over the bridge at Dashmina. photo: observer

The photo shows the electric line hanged over the bridge at Dashmina. photo: observer

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Dec 26: A 220 voltage Palli Bidyut (rural electrification) transmission line has been installed over a LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) iron bridge in Dashmina Upazila of the district.
The transmission line has been hanged over the bridge with only six-foot height in the north of Sabujbag Jam-e-Mosque in Sabujbag residential area under Sadar Upazila.
Locals said, electrocution might occur anytime as the line has been set up in a risky position. In day time, people can cross the bridge by heading down but at night it can be a killing trap for tall people, unknowingly. Even one of the wires is un-covered.
The bridge is being used by different sections of people, school and college students. Local children and teenagers are used to play near the bridge.
Local Nasir Uddin Babul said, the transmission line has been installed in a unplanned way with a bamboo pole tying with the bridge railing. Communication over the bridge is hampered.   
Assistant General Manager of Dashmina Sub-Zonal Office Md Abul Kalam Azad said, "I will see it. I have sent junior engineer there."
Dashmina Upazila Engineer  Md Mokbul Hossain said, after talking with the Palli Bidyut authority, necessary measures will be taken soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Step taken to launch hospital, healthcare centres in Mymensing City
Bangabandhu Corner has been inaugurated in Rajshahi Medical University
Five found dead in four districts
Onion growers expect good price at Bagha
50,000 families eradicate poverty farming ducks at Chalanbeel
Joypurhat, Bhurungamari press clubs get new committees
3 friends die drinking toxic liquor, 2 fall sick in Pabna
42 detained on different charges in two districts


Latest News
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft