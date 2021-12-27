Man killed in Khulna road mishap

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Dec 26: A man of Bagatipara Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Khulna City on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Awal, 42, son of late Abdur Rahman, a resident of Salainagar Beelpara Village in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.

He lived in Khulna City for work purpose.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Abdul Awal in the city in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.





