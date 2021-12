Manoranjan Shill Gopal, MP, standing in a queue to cast his vote









Manoranjan Shill Gopal, MP, standing in a queue to cast his vote in the fourth phase of UP polls at No. 44 Noyabad Govt Primary School Centre under Ward No. 5 in Ramchandrapur Union of Kaharol Upazila in Dinajpur on Sunday. photo: observer