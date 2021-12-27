Video
Home Countryside

Two more die of corona at RMCH

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 26: Two more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
He said both the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, one was from Naogaon and another from Chapainawabganj districts.
Some 27 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.


