Banking Event

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director & CEO of Uttara Bank Limited inaugurating the 243rd branch of the Bank named 'Hatiya Branch' at Hatiya, Noakhali on December 26. Deputy Managing Director Md. Abul Hashem & Md. Rabiul Hasan (General Manager-PRD), Mohammed Rafiq Newaz (Deputy General Manager & Zonal Head-Cumilla Zone) and local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.