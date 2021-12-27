Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Padma Bank opens ACS at Gulshan Branch

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Padma Bank opens ACS at Gulshan Branch

Padma Bank opens ACS at Gulshan Branch

Fourth Generation Padma Bank Limited has officially launched Automated Chalan (A-Invoice) system service at its Gulshan Corporate Branch.
Padma Bank Limited is taking initiative to deposit various government fees at home through A-Chalan even using Padma Wallet and Padma i-backing app very soon, says aprs release.
Under this service, treasury invoices can be deposited at any branch of Padma Bank Limited including Gulshan Branch. Passport fees, company income tax, personal income tax, VAT on imported goods, customs duty, land development tax, VAT on domestic goods and services, excise duty and all kinds of government service fees are collected.
The Automated Chalan System (ACS) service was officially inaugurated by the Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank Md. Ehsan Khasru at Gulshan Corporate Head Office on Sunday.
During the occasion he said that Padma Bank Limited has always been playing a leading role in providing digital banking services. Following this, the bank is making it easy for its customers to pay e-passport fees, government taxes and VAT easily online, which has further expanded the bank's range of digital banking services.
Padma Bank Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, SEVP Head of RAMD & Law Firoz Alam, Head of Retail Banking & SME, Agri & WE Division Khandaker Jibanur Rahman, EVP and Head of Branch Sabbir Mohammad Sayem, VP and Deputy Head of ICT Mosharraf Hossain Khan and other senior officials and employees of gulshan branch were also present at the occasion.
The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Padma Bank opens ACS at Gulshan Branch
Southeast Bank relocates Banani branch
American airlines scrap 1,000 Xmas Day flights on Omicron fears
Heavy snow fall disrupt Japan domestic flights
Abul Barkat, Aynul Islam elected BEA President, General Secretary
Runner Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
Up to 50pc rebate on Minister products to continue


Latest News
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft