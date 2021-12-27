

Padma Bank opens ACS at Gulshan Branch

Padma Bank Limited is taking initiative to deposit various government fees at home through A-Chalan even using Padma Wallet and Padma i-backing app very soon, says aprs release.

Under this service, treasury invoices can be deposited at any branch of Padma Bank Limited including Gulshan Branch. Passport fees, company income tax, personal income tax, VAT on imported goods, customs duty, land development tax, VAT on domestic goods and services, excise duty and all kinds of government service fees are collected.

The Automated Chalan System (ACS) service was officially inaugurated by the Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank Md. Ehsan Khasru at Gulshan Corporate Head Office on Sunday.

During the occasion he said that Padma Bank Limited has always been playing a leading role in providing digital banking services. Following this, the bank is making it easy for its customers to pay e-passport fees, government taxes and VAT easily online, which has further expanded the bank's range of digital banking services.

Padma Bank Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, SEVP Head of RAMD & Law Firoz Alam, Head of Retail Banking & SME, Agri & WE Division Khandaker Jibanur Rahman, EVP and Head of Branch Sabbir Mohammad Sayem, VP and Deputy Head of ICT Mosharraf Hossain Khan and other senior officials and employees of gulshan branch were also present at the occasion.

The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.







