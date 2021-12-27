

Southeast Bank relocates Banani branch

Alamgir Kabir, FCA, Chairman, Southeast Bank Limited formally inaugurated the new branch as chief guest. Morshed Alam, MP, Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, Mercantile Bank Limited and Bengal Media Corporation Limited (Rtv) attended the inaugural ceremony, says a press release.

Mrs. Duluma Ahmed, Vice-Chairperson, M. A. Kashem, Chairman of Executive Committee and Director of the Board, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of Risk Management Committee and Director of the Board and other members of the Board- Mrs. Rehana Rahman, Md. Akikur Rahman, Raiyan Kabir, M. Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing & Investment Limited), and M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of the bank also attended.

Renowned businessmen, industrialists, customers, educationists, local elites and other officials of Southeast Bank also attended. Southeast Bank's first and the foremost priority is to provide quality service and maximum satisfaction to customers. From now on, it will provide all kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and Islamic Banking Services from this Branch.





