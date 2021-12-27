Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Abul Barkat, Aynul Islam elected BEA President, General Secretary

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

 Prof Dr Abul Barkat and Prof Dr Aynul Islam have been elected as President and General Secretary of Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) unopposed respectively for 2022-2023.
Barkat and Aynul-led panel won 28 posts out of 29-member BEA executive committee said a press release on Sunday.
The election was held in BEA biennial conference concluded on Saturday at the auditorium of Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Ramna. Some 5,000 BEA members participated in the conference from across the country.
Prof Hannana Begum, Dr Md Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, Prof Dr Md Moazzem Hossain Khan, Md Mostafizur Rahman Sardar and Dr Md Saidur Rahman were elected as five vice presidents.
AZM Saleh has been elected as treasurer. Badrul Munir and Sheikh Ali Ahmed Tutul were elected joint secretaries. Partho Sarathi Ghosh, Monsur MY Chowdhury, Md Jahangir Alam, Syed Asrarul Haque Shopen and Hasibul Islam have been elected as five assistant secretaries.
The 14 elected members Executive committee include Dr Md Liakat Hossain Moral, Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed, Prof Dr Jahirul Islam Sikder, Dr Md Sadequnnabi Chowdhury, Prof Shahanara Begum Dr Md Morshed Hossain, Prof Dr Md Shamimul Islam, Md Mozammel Haque, Shaed Ahmed, Meherunnesa, Khorshedul Alam Kaderi, Nesar Ahmed, Mohammad Akbar Kabir and Md Akhteruzzaman Khan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Padma Bank opens ACS at Gulshan Branch
Southeast Bank relocates Banani branch
American airlines scrap 1,000 Xmas Day flights on Omicron fears
Heavy snow fall disrupt Japan domestic flights
Abul Barkat, Aynul Islam elected BEA President, General Secretary
Runner Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
Up to 50pc rebate on Minister products to continue


Latest News
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft