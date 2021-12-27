Abul Barkat, Aynul Islam elected BEA President, General Secretary

Prof Dr Abul Barkat and Prof Dr Aynul Islam have been elected as President and General Secretary of Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) unopposed respectively for 2022-2023.

Barkat and Aynul-led panel won 28 posts out of 29-member BEA executive committee said a press release on Sunday.

The election was held in BEA biennial conference concluded on Saturday at the auditorium of Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Ramna. Some 5,000 BEA members participated in the conference from across the country.

Prof Hannana Begum, Dr Md Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, Prof Dr Md Moazzem Hossain Khan, Md Mostafizur Rahman Sardar and Dr Md Saidur Rahman were elected as five vice presidents.

AZM Saleh has been elected as treasurer. Badrul Munir and Sheikh Ali Ahmed Tutul were elected joint secretaries. Partho Sarathi Ghosh, Monsur MY Chowdhury, Md Jahangir Alam, Syed Asrarul Haque Shopen and Hasibul Islam have been elected as five assistant secretaries.

The 14 elected members Executive committee include Dr Md Liakat Hossain Moral, Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed, Prof Dr Jahirul Islam Sikder, Dr Md Sadequnnabi Chowdhury, Prof Shahanara Begum Dr Md Morshed Hossain, Prof Dr Md Shamimul Islam, Md Mozammel Haque, Shaed Ahmed, Meherunnesa, Khorshedul Alam Kaderi, Nesar Ahmed, Mohammad Akbar Kabir and Md Akhteruzzaman Khan.

