Runner Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend

The 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of motorcycle manufacturer and exporter Runner Automobiles, a listed engineering company, has approved a 10 per cent cash dividend.

At the meeting, held recently on a virtual platform, the shareholders approved the dividend and other agendas.

The dividend was recommended by the board of directors of the company for the financial year 2020-21.

Runner Automobiles' manufacturing plant is located in Bhaluka, Mymensingh.

In 2000, Runner Automobiles started its journey in Bangladesh. For 20 years, the company has been continuously expanding its business all over the country, leading in the sub 100CC segment. -UNB





