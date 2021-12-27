Up to 50pc rebate on Minister products to continue

On the occasion of the 50th victory day of Bangladesh, some of the special products of Minister Group have discounts up to 50 percent. This offer of Minister will available till 31st December. Customers will be able to enjoy this offer from all outlets in the country.

Although this offer was only for victory day but it has been extended to last date of December. Minister group has always been working for the people of Bangladesh.

They have given this offer as part of this. Minister Group also introduced some new models of televisions and refrigerators. This interesting offer will also continue on these new products.

By congratulating everyone on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, Minister Group's Brand and Communication Head KMG Kibria said, "The whole country is celebrating the golden jubilee of independence. As part of that we have come up with this offer on all our products. Customers will get a discount of up to 50%. This offer is only offered till the day of Great Victory Day but this offer has been extended to the whole Victory Month based on the demand of the customers.

Meanwhile, Minister Group is also offering special benefits in purchasing various electronics products including LED TVs, fridges, ACs, avoiding public gatherings due to the pandemic.

Customers can avail Minister's products by ordering them online. By doing this they can also enjoy easy installments along with the cash on delivery. There are also discounts on cash payments, including guaranteed toiletries. If one orders at https://ministerbd.net or by calling 09606700700, the products of Minister will be delivered to one's home. This facility can also be availed from any showroom in the country.

