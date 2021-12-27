Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Up to 50pc rebate on Minister products to continue

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

On the occasion of the 50th victory day of Bangladesh, some of the special products of Minister Group have discounts up to 50 percent. This offer of Minister will available till 31st December. Customers will be able to enjoy this offer from all outlets in the country.
Although this offer was only for victory day but it has been extended to last date of December. Minister group has always been working for the people of Bangladesh.
They have given this offer as part of this. Minister Group also introduced some new models of televisions and refrigerators. This interesting offer will also continue on these new products.
By congratulating everyone on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, Minister Group's Brand and Communication Head KMG Kibria said, "The whole country is celebrating the golden jubilee of independence. As part of that we have come up with this offer on all our products. Customers will get a discount of up to 50%. This offer is only offered till the day of Great Victory Day but this offer has been extended to the whole Victory Month based on the demand of the customers.
Meanwhile, Minister Group is also offering special benefits in purchasing various electronics products including LED TVs, fridges, ACs, avoiding public gatherings due to the pandemic.
Customers can avail Minister's products by ordering them online. By doing this they can also enjoy easy installments along with the cash on delivery. There are also discounts on cash payments, including guaranteed toiletries. If one orders at https://ministerbd.net or by calling 09606700700, the products of Minister will be delivered to one's home. This facility can also be availed from any showroom in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Padma Bank opens ACS at Gulshan Branch
Southeast Bank relocates Banani branch
American airlines scrap 1,000 Xmas Day flights on Omicron fears
Heavy snow fall disrupt Japan domestic flights
Abul Barkat, Aynul Islam elected BEA President, General Secretary
Runner Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
Up to 50pc rebate on Minister products to continue


Latest News
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft