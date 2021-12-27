Padma Bridge to open to traffic in June: Quader

Padma Bridge will be opened to traffic in June 2022 as per the target, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday.

The minister said it while talking to reporters at a virtual inauguration the Dhaka-Nagar Paribahan from Bangladesh secretariat. He said the work on Padma Bridge is in progress. "Now, the pitch-casting work is going on. Once it's done, then the entire project work will be over."

The minister said "The Padma Bridge will be inaugurated within our targeted time. We've already completed the approach road."

Regarding the inauguration of Metro Rail and Karnaphuli Tunnel in 2022, he said, "We're working to open these projects next year. You'll be informed about the time. However, our target is to open the projects in 2022."

About 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan', the minister said all cooperation will be provided to build a disciplined and modern public transport system. "I wish the service a success." He said this service will be expanded in phases.

There are plans to introduce the service on 42 more routes in and around Dhaka City, including Narsingdi, Manikganj, Narayanganj and Gazipur district, the minister added.



