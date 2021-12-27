Video
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:46 PM
Home Business

Transactions thru credit cards hit record high in October

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Credit card-based transactions reached a record high at Tk 1,964.3 crore in October following a growing dependency of a section of people on such cards amid Covid-induced economic shocks.
Not only the use of credit cards but also the number of cards issued has seen a whopping growth since the Covid outbreak in the country.
Besides the pandemic-induced economic shocks, people's adoption to digital payments has improved to a great extent since the Covid outbreak.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed transactions through credit cards rose to Tk 1,964.3 crore in October 2021, highest after Tk 1,934.9 crore transactions hit in June 2021.
The transactions in October were 41.21 per cent or Tk 583.1 crore higher than Tk 1,381.2 crore transactions in the same month in 2020. In January-October of the current year, transactions through credit cards increased by 51 per cent or Tk 5,763 crore year-on-year basis.
In the first 10 months of 2021, transactions through credit cards reached Tk 17,014.8 crore from Tk 11,250.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The number of credit cards issued grew by 36.08 per cent or 8.49 lakh from October 2020 to October 2021. It increased to 32.04 lakh in October 2021 from 23.54 lakh in the same month of the previous year.
Bankers said growth in e-commerce was the main reason for the significant growth in credit card-based transactions which saw a major growth after the outbreak of coronavirus. Apart from credit cards, the number of debit and prepaid cards reached 2.57 crore and 4.54 lakh respectively in October.
In the month, transactions through debit cards reached Tk 23,126.3 crore, up 39.91 per cent or Tk 6,597.1 crore in the same month of the past year.
Transactions through prepaid cards reached Tk 201.2 crore in October 2021 from Tk 179.4 crore in the same month of the past year.


