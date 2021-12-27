Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time’

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

LONDON, Dec 26: The world's economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy, a report showed on Sunday.
British consultancy Cebr predicted China will become the world's top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year's World Economic League Table report.
India looks set to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the world's sixth biggest economy, Cebr said, reports Reuters.
"The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8% in the U.S.," said Cebr deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams.
"We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024."
The report showed Germany was on track to overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033. Russia could become a Top 10 economy by 2036 and Indonesia looks on track for ninth place in 2034.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Padma Bank opens ACS at Gulshan Branch
Southeast Bank relocates Banani branch
American airlines scrap 1,000 Xmas Day flights on Omicron fears
Heavy snow fall disrupt Japan domestic flights
Abul Barkat, Aynul Islam elected BEA President, General Secretary
Runner Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
Up to 50pc rebate on Minister products to continue


Latest News
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft